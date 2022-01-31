Mahindra Automotive delivers Bolero to Karnataka farmer ridiculed over his appearance, issues statement

A video of the incident went viral on Twitter and people asked Chairman Anand Mahindra to take cognisance of the matter.

Karnataka farmer Kempegowda RL, who recently went to a Mahindra showroom in Tumakuru to book an SUV but was turned away by the sales executive, has now received a Bolero and an apology by Mahindra Automotive.

The tussle between the farmer and the showroom executive occurred on 21 January when Kempegowda RL went to a Mahindra showroom to purchase an SUV. The farmer alleged that the sales executive humiliated him and his friends by saying that they might not have even Rs 10 in pocket, let alone having Rs 10 lakh to buy a car.

After being humiliated, an argument ensued between the Tumukur farmer and the salesman. Kempegowda RL challenged the salesman to give him a same day delivery of the Bolero-pick up vehicle if he managed to bring Rs 10 lakh cash within an hour.

While Kempegowda RL kept his promise, the sales executive was caught in a situation as a same day delivery was not possible due to COVID-19 curfews. The farmer then demanded an apology for the treatment he was given by the sales executive and for being humiliated.

On 28 January, Mahindra Automotive put out an update, regretting the inconvenience caused to the farmer. In a tweet posted on the official handle of Mahindra Automotive, the Group has welcomed Kempegowda RL to the Mahindra family and has promised to take appropriate measures in order to solve the matter.

Here is our official statement with reference to an incident that happened at one of our dealers' showrooms in Tumukur, Karnataka. pic.twitter.com/VMwSEoP8Ov — Mahindra Automotive (@Mahindra_Auto) January 25, 2022

Mahindra Group also tweeted that it was their duty to check on the behavior of their dealers and the company would ensure that the dignity of all their customers is maintained. Mahindra Automotive issued its official statement saying that counselling and training of its frontline staff will also be done to avoid such issues in the future.

Here is our official update with reference to the incident that happened at one of our dealers' showrooms in Tumukur, Karnataka. https://t.co/m1lTpObXVC pic.twitter.com/etzQTonykP — Mahindra Automotive (@Mahindra_Auto) January 28, 2022

What are your thoughts on the company's official statement regarding the incident?

