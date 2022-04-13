Mahavir Jayanti 2022: Wishes and quotes to share with your loved ones

Encouraged by Mahavir’s path of non-violence, love and compassion, his devotees feed poor and needy people to their hearts’ content on the day of Mahavir Jayanti

Mahavir Jayanti is one of the major festivals of Jains in India. The day marks the birth anniversary of Mahavir who is the 24th Teerthanker of Jainism. Mahavir was the son of King Siddhartha and Trishala and was born in the Champaran district of Bihar in 599 BC. According to the Hindu Solar calendar, the occasion falls on the first day of the Chaitra month. This year will be Mahavir’s 2620th birth anniversary.

It is believed that his mother Trishala felt no labour pain while giving birth to him and also dreamt about the bright future of her child. However, Mahavir left the kingdom behind at the age of 30 and declined all the luxuries. After that, he devoted his life to achieving enlightenment and salvation.

Mahavir Jayanti will be marked this year on 14 April across the nation. People who follow Jainism, abide by five principles prescribed by Lord Mahavir to achieve inner peace and a prosperous future. The five principles are Ahimsa, Satya, Astaya, Brahmacharya, and Aparigraha.

People of the Jain community bring about Rath Yatra carrying the idol of Lord Mahavir. Encouraged by Mahavir’s path of non-violence, love and compassion, his devotees feed poor and needy people to their hearts’ content on the day of Mahavir Jayanti. While worshipping their lord, the devotees take an oath to follow the simple way of living as suggested by Mahavir.

Greetings and messages you can share with your family and friends on Mahavir Jayanti:

Sending heartfelt wishes on the auspicious occasion of Mahavir Jayanti. May Lord Mahavir is always there to help you fulfil your dreams. There is nothing better than having inner peace. Wishing you all a very happy and peaceful Mahavir Jayanti! Express yourself in simple words, but always have great thoughts in your inner mind. Happy Mahavir Jayanti!! May Lord Mahavir bless your life with the virtue of truth. Happy Mahavir Jayanti!! May the holy words of Lord Mahavir lead you to the path of never-ending happiness. Happy Mahavir Jayanti to you and your family!!

