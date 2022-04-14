Mahavir Jayanti 2022: Find date, history and significance of the Jain festival

Devotees, who observe this religious festival, honour the 24th Tirthankara of Jainism - Lord Mahavir

Mahavir Jayanti is one of the most celebrated festivals of the Jain community as it marks the birth anniversary of Lord Mahavir. Devotees, who observe this religious festival, honour the 24th Tirthankara of Jainism - Lord Mahavir. He was the last spiritual leader of Jainism.

As per the Gregorian Calendar, Mahavir Jayanti is usually celebrated in the month of March or April every year. This year, the day will be celebrated on 14 April.

Tithi timings:

According to Drikpanchang, the Jain community will celebrate the 2,620th birth anniversary of Lord Mahavir this year. The Trayodashi Tithi will begin at 4:49 am on 14 April and end at 3:55 am on 15 April, 2022.

How is the day celebrated?

People celebrate the day by engaging in prayers, pujas, vratas and charitable acts. Many devotees also visit temples dedicated to Lord Mahavir to offer their prayers. These temples are grandly decorated with lights, flags and banners. Occasionally, a procession is also carried out in the form of 'rath yatra' with Lord Mahavir's idol placed in it.

History and Significance:

Lord Mahavir was born in 599 BC in Bihar Kshatriyakund to King Siddartha and Queen Trisala. He was named Vardhaman by his parents. Despite being born into a royal family, Mahavir loved simple living as the royal luxury never pleased him. Rather, he was in constant search of inner peace and spirituality.

While growing up, he slowly started developing a deep interest in meditation and the core beliefs of Jainism. On reaching 30, he denied the throne and left his family and the royalty to seek spiritual truth. He then led a simple life for more than 12 years wherein he practiced penance before attaining 'Kevala Jnana' which means supreme wisdom.

Here are some principles of Lord Mahavir :

Brahmacharya (Chastity): Lord Mahavir wanted his followers to believe but not indulge in sensual pleasures



Satya (Truth): Lord Mahavir always believed in saying the truth. He also practised to be honest



Ahimsa (Non-Violence): Lord Mahavir advised his people to follow the path of non-violence



Asteya (Non-Stealing): Lord Mahavir counselled people to be honest and not steal things from others



Aparigraha (Non-Attachment): Lord Mahavir suggested people to never get attached to material things

