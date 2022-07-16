Mahatma Gandhi's statue vandalised in Punjab's Bathinda

The incident took place on the intervening night between Thursday and Friday, police officials said

Bathinda: A statue of Mahatma Gandhi was vandalised by some unidentified people at a public park in Ramman Mandi here, police said on Saturday.

The incident took place on the intervening night between Thursday and Friday, PTI reported.

"A case under Section 379, 427 registered," ANI quoted Harjot Singh, In-charge Rama Mandi Police Station as saying.

Locals strongly condemned the incident when they came to know about the vandalism.

Ashok Kumar Singla, president of District Urban Congress, demanded immediate arrest of those who were behind the incident, while police assured that the culprits would be nabbed soon.

They said CCTV footages of the area are being examined to trace the culprits.

(With inputs from agencies)

