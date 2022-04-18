Maharashtra: Two stone pelting incidents reported in Achalpur, Aarey colony; at least 47 people arrested

In one case, members of two communities clashed over the removal of religious flags and in the second incident, stones were pelted during a Kalash Yatra

Curfew was clamped in Achalpur city in Amravati district of Maharashtra after members of two communities pelted each other with stones over the removal of religious flags and police responded by firing tear gas shells, officials said on Monday.

This comes on the heels of a stone-pelting incident, which took place between two groups in Mumbai's Aarey colony during a Kalash Yatra on Sunday.

Achalpur incident

Additional Superintendent of Police Shashikant Satav said 22 persons from both the groups were taken into custody after the incident, which occurred around Sunday midnight and the situation is under control now.

The exact number of injured persons is not known yet.

Police said residents put up flags of various religions atop the Khidki Gate and the Dulha Gate at the main entrance of Achalpur, located 48 km away from Amravati district headquarters, every year during various festivals. "On Sunday midnight, some anti-social elements removed the flags leading to an altercation which escalated into stone-pelting. Police used tear gas shells to disperse the crowd," a police inspector said.

However, the timely intervention by SRPF (State Reserve Police Force) and local police brought the situation under control, he added.

Aarey Colony incident

Two groups pelted each other with stones during a Kalash Yatra leaving nearly four people injured, said a police official. The incident is said to have occurred on Sunday.

The police have registered three separate cases into the matter and arrested 25 persons involved in the incident so far.

According to the police, the situation is under control and a peaceful atmosphere has been established.

"Misunderstanding between the groups was the cause of the conflict. Nobody had to be admitted to the hospital. Two to four people have sustained minor injuries. We have imposed the sections of rioting and 307," DCP Somnath Gharge said.

With inputs from agencies

