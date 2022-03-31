Maharashtra to lift all COVID curbs from 2 April, Bengal lifts all but mask rule; check details here

In Delhi, authorities have decided not to fine people for not wearing face masks in public places

With the number of COVID-19 cases dipping across the country, states have begun lifting existing restrictions both fully and partially.

On Thursday, India registered 1,225 new coronavirus infections and 28 fresh fatalities. The active cases comprise 0.03 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate is at 98.76 per cent, according to the health ministry.

Here's the current state of COVID restrictions in India:

Maharashtra

After more than two years, all pandemic-related restrictions including the mandatory wearing of masks will be lifted in Maharashtra from 2 April, the day on which Gudhi Padwa- the Marathi New Year will be celebrated this year. The announcement was made on Thursday.

The decision to lift all restrictions was taken at a Cabinet meeting chaired by chief minister Uddhav Thackeray, state health minister Rajesh Tope told reporters.

From Gudhi Padwa, all COVID-19 related restrictions under the Epidemic Diseases Act and Disaster Management Act will be withdrawn, Tope said, adding that wearing masks would be voluntary.

In a separate statement, chief minister Thackeray cautioned that though the restrictions are going to be lifted, it is advisable to maintain social distancing, wear a mask and take vaccines.

With the lifting of the curbs, Gudhi Padwa processions can take place without any restrictions this year, Tope said.

West Bengal

The West Bengal government on Thursday announced that all curbs related to the pandemic would stand withdrawn from midnight.

In a notification, the government, however, stressed the use of masks and hygiene maintenance.

"Accordingly, it is hereby notified that restrictions as currently in force by aforesaid orders are hereby withdrawn. However, advisory in respect of health and hygiene protocols including wearing of masks at all times, hand hygiene and sanitisation of public places shall continue to be strictly observed until further order," it stated.

New Delhi

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) decided on Thursday that there will be no fine for not wearing face masks in public places in the national capital, PTI said citing sources.

They added that the DDMA, however, is likely to issue an advisory for people, asking them to wear masks in crowded places.

Currently, there is a fine of Rs 500 for not wearing masks at public places in Delhi.

The decision was taken at a meeting of the DDMA chaired by Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal. It comes after the city recorded a significant decline in the number of fresh COVID-19 cases over the last few days.

Puducherry

While the Puducherry government is yet to make a similar announcement, the Union Territory emerged coronavirus free on Thursday as the number of active cases stood at zero after the recovery of the solitary patient, a senior health department official said.

No fresh COVID-19 case was reported during the last 24 hours ending 10 am Thursday from any of the four regions of Puducherry, Karaikal, Mahe and Yanam, director of health G Sriramulu said.

"We can say that Puducherry is Covid free," he added.

Disaster Management Act

These come a week after the Centre revoked provisions of the Disaster Management Act for COVID containment measures on 23 March.

The order copy signed by Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla reads that after taking into consideration the overall improvement in the situation and preparedness of the government to deal with the pandemic, National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has taken a decision that there may not be any further need to invoke the provisions of the DM Act for COVID containment measures.

Accordingly, after the expiry of the existing ministry of home affairs orders dated 25 February, 2022, no further order may be issued by the MHA.

With input from agencies

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.