Maharashtra: Three held with 1,000 gelatin sticks, 1,000 detonators in Thane
The three accused, all in their 20s, are residents of Palghar and had come to Bhiwandi with the explosives to supply them to a yet-to-be identified man
Thane, Maharashtra: Maharashtra Police on Tuesday arrested three accused of allegedly possessing 1,000 gelatin sticks and 1,000 detonators in Thane's Bhiwandi.
The explosives were brought to be supplied to someone in Bhiwandi in Thane district in Maharashtra, said a press note by Maharashtra Police.
"Three accused persons, residents of Palghar had reached Bhiwandi with 1,000 gelatin sticks and 1,000 detonators in a car. The illegally brought explosives were brought to be supplied to someone in Bhiwandi," the police said.
The accused persons have been identified as Alpesh alias Balya Hiraji Patel (34), Pankaj Chauhan (23) and Sameer alias Samya Ramchandra Vedga (27).
