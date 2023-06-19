Maharashtra teen cooks up own kidnapping story, runs away with boyfriend to Kolkata

In a recent development, a 17-year-old girl hailing from the Palghar district in Maharashtra allegedly ran away with her boyfriend to Kolkata, staging a fabricated story of her own kidnapping.

The senior inspector of the Virar police station, Kalyan Karpe, disclosed that the young girl, who resides in the Virar area and is employed in the housekeeping department of a company, left for work on Friday but failed to return home, reported PTI.

Concerned about her whereabouts, the girl’s family initiated a search operation. During this time, the girl sent a voice message via WhatsApp to her brother, falsely claiming that she had been kidnapped. Acting upon the complaint filed by her family, the police invoked Section 363 (related to kidnapping) of the Indian Penal Code and launched an official investigation.

The police pursued various leads and eventually discovered that the girl had boarded a flight to Kolkata, West Bengal, accompanied by her boyfriend. In their relentless pursuit, a police team has been dispatched to Kolkata in order to locate and bring back the young couple.

