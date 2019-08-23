Maharashtra HSC Supplementary Result 2019 declared: Students can check their scores at mahresult.nic.in

Maharashtra HSC Supplementary Result 2019 | The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education, Pune, has released the results of Maharashtra HSC or Class 12 Supplementary Exam 2019.

Students who appeared for theSupplementary Exam for HSC or Class 12 can check the result on the board's official website, mahresult.nic.in.

Steps to check the result:

Step 1: Candidates need to visit the official website of Maharashtra board results i.e. maharesults.nic.in

Step 2: Then the candidates have to click on Maharashtra HSC supplementary Result 2019

Step 3: A login page will appear. Candidates need to enter their roll number and mother's first name to access the result

Step 4: Maharashtra HSC supplementary Result 2019 will appear on the screen

Step 5: Candidates can download the result and can take a printout for future reference.

The Supplementary Exam for HSC or Class 12 students was conducted from 17 July, 2019 to 3 August, 2019, reported India Today. The SSC supplementary exam 2019 for class 10 students were organised from 17 July, 2019 to 30 July, 2019.

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary & Higher Secondary Education conducts the HSC and SSC examinations twice a year and organises the examination through its nine Divisional Board.