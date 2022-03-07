Maharashtra SSC Exam 2022: MSBSHSE releases schedule; check mahahsscboard.in

Along with the SSC 2022 schedule, the Maharashtra board has also released the question bank for Class 10 students

The time table for Secondary School Certificate (SSC) Examination (Class 10) for March-April 2022 has been released by the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE).

The SSC Examination will begin on 15 March (Tuesday) and will end on 4 April (Monday). Students who registered for the Maharashtra Board Class 10 examination, can check and download their exam schedule by visiting the official website at mahahsscboard.in.

Along with the SSC 2022 schedule, the Maharashtra board has also released the question bank for Class 10 students. Through this question bank, candidates will be able to practice topics, which might be asked in the exam this year.

Steps on how to download MSBSHSE SSC schedule 2022:

Go to the MSBSHSE's official website at mahahsscboard.in.

Search and click on the latest notification section that is on the homepage

Look for SSC Time Table 2022 and click on the link given

Within a few seconds, a PDF page for the SSC exam timetable will open

Kindly, download the schedule and keep it for future need.

Here is the direct link for Maharashtra SSC schedule.

Here is the direct link for Maharashtra SSC Question Bank 2022.

According to media reports, around 16,25,311 students have applied for SSC exams this year. Also, from this year onwards there will be no fixed exam centres for students. They can write their papers from any schools or junior colleges, according to information given by the board.

Students preparing for the exam should note that an additional 15 minutes will be given to them for papers carrying 40-60 marks. Extra time of 30 minutes will be given to those who are attempting papers between 70 and 100 marks.

Furthermore, the MSBSHSE Board exam for Class 12 begun from 4 March across the state. The English paper was the first to be held.

Since 2020, this is the first written board exam being conducted in Maharashtra, as COVID-19 led to cancellation of all papers in 2021.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.