Maharashtra HSC Result 2021 link active: Steps to download Class 12 certificates on Digilocker app

Students who have registered for the Maharashtra HSC 2021 exam can check their marksheets and certificates on DigiLocker website as well as the app

Maharashtra HSC Result 2021 | The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) will announce the state HSC (Class 12) Result 2021, today (3 August). The Maharashtra Class 12 Result was decalred at 2 pm today, hwoever, students will be able to check their scores only after the result link gets activated at 4 pm. Registered candidates can check their scores by visiting the official website mahresult.nic.in.

Apart from the official websites, the scorecards for students can also be accessed via DigiLocker.

Through this platform, students can access and avail themselves important documents including mark sheets, pass certificates, migration certificates, and skill certificates by logging in to an official account.

The DigiLocker is a government portal for storage, sharing, and verification of documents and certificates.

Check steps to create an account on DigiLocker:

Step 1: Visit the official website https://accounts.digitallocker.gov.in

Step 2: To create an account, candidates need to submit name, date of birth (as per Aadhaar card), gender, registered mobile number along with a 6-digit security PIN. Also, they will have to add email ID and Aadhaar number to the required blanks.

Step 3: Students will then have to set a username after providing all details.

Step 4: Post creating an account, the user needs to click on browse documents, and enter the board roll number to easily access exam documents.

Here are the steps that candidates can follow to use DigiLocker App to check results:

Step 1: First, you need to download the DigiLocker app from Google PlayStore (for Android phones) or App Store (for iOS).

Step 2: After installing it, the user needs to open the app and click on 'Access DigiLocker'.

Step 3: To check on marks sheets and scores, students need to enter their registered phone numbers.

Step 4: Finally, candidates will be able to access their Maharashtra Class 12 results, mark sheet, and certificate.

Around 14 lakh candidates had registered for Class 12 exams in the state this year amid the coronavirus pandemic. However, the exams were scrapped by the board due to the coronavirus lockdown and restrictions.

The board then came up with a new evaluation criteria for the assessment of Class 12 students. As per the evaluation criteria, MSBSHSE will follow the 30:30:40 formula, where it will give 30 percent weightage each to Class 10 and Class 11 marks and 40 percent weightage to Class 12 internals marks.