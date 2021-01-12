Maharashtra SSC and HSC exam date: State board likely to announce exam dates for Class 10, Class 12 this week
Maharashtra SSC and HSC exam date: The HSC exams are likely to be held in April, and SSC in May, said state board chairman Dinkar Patil on Monday
Maharashtra SSC and HSC exam date: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education is expected to announce the exam schedule for secondary school certificate (SSC or Class 10) and higher secondary certificate (HSC or Class 12) this week.
The board chairman Dinkar Patil said that the HSC exams are likely to be held after 15 April and the SSC in May.
Patil further added that the state board was getting ready to conduct the examinations, stating that they will announce the dates this week. He further added that students, teachers and parents need to know about the exam dates well in advance and start preparing.
He further added that the board recently conducted the supplementary exam smoothly for which over two lakh students appeared. The results were announced in two weeks and there were no issues faced by the students of the divisional board.
Earlier Maharashtra Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad revealed that the Maharashtra State Board Examinations are likely to begin after 15 April for HSC and after 1 May for SSC students.
Gaikwad had said she will meet board officials on 5 January and decide upon the final dates and timetable.
Usually board exams take place in February and March. Over 17 lakh students appear for SSC exams, while 13 lakh appear for HSC exams.
