Maharashtra SSC exam 2021 likely after 1 May, HSC after 15 April, says state education minister
The Maharashtra Board is expected to release the Maharashtra SSC, HSC Board Exam 2021 date sheet on the official website
Maharashtra State Board Examinations are likely to begin after 15 April for HSC and after 1 May for SSC students.
Maharashtra Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad took to Twitter to announce the dates, writing —
यंदा इयत्ता 12वी ची परीक्षा 15 एप्रिलनंतर आणि इयत्ता 10वी ची परीक्षा ही येत्या 1 मे नंतर घेण्याच्या विचार करीत आहोत. आरोग्य अधिकारी यांच्याशी सल्लामसलत करून इयत्ता पाचवी ते आठवीसाठी शाळा पुन्हा सुरू करण्याचा विचार करीत आहोत. लवकरच निर्णय घेेेऊ.
— Varsha Gaikwad (@VarshaEGaikwad) January 3, 2021
As per a report in Times Now, the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education, MSBSHSE is expected to release the Maharashtra SSC, HSC Board Exam 2021 date sheet on the official website.
In an interview with The Times of India, Gaikwad said that she will meet board officials on 5 January and decide upon the final dates and timetable. Usually board exams are held in February and March. Over 17 lakh students appear for SSC exams, while 13 lakh appear for HSC exams.
Gaikwad had earlier said that consultation with experts and officials have revealed that the board exams cannot be held later than the first week of May due to high temperatures in parts of Maharashtra and rain in the month of June.
