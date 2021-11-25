Maharashtra: Physical classes for primary school students to resume from 1 Dec

Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope said the third wave of coronavirus pandemic is expected in December but it will be mild in impact

Students in the state of Maharashtra will be able to attend physical classes from 1 December, said Maharashtra education minister Varsha Gaikwad.

According to a Hindustan Times report, after discussing with Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, cabinet and the paediatric task force, the state cabinet has decided to re-open schools for Classes 1 to 4 in rural areas and 1 to 7 in urban areas from 1 December, Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad said on Thursday.

Gaikwad said the Uddhav Thackeray-led government took the decision on the matter during the day’s cabinet meeting, adding, “We're committed to safe resumption of schools."

As per a Live Mint report, Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope has said that the third wave of coronavirus pandemic is expected in December but it will be mild in impact. Speaking to a news channel, he had said medical oxygen and ICU beds will not be required during the third wave period.

"The third wave is expected to be mild and medical oxygen and ICU beds will not be required," he said. Speaking about the current COVID-19 scenario, Tope said as 80 percent of citizens are vaccinated in Maharashtra, the infection level and the mortality rate is less at present.

