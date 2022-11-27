Maharashtra: Man traffics minor girl using fake identity in Ahmednagar

New Delhi: The National Commission for Protection Of Child Rights has received a complaint regarding a minor girl from Maharashtra’s Ahmed Nagar trafficked by a man using a fake identity, the commission’s chairperson tweeted.

The minor girl was trafficked by one Aman Shiekh using a fake identity.

Sheikh used a forged Aadhar Card, according to the NCPCR chairperson.

We have received a complaint from @LegalLro,regarding trafficking of a Minor girl by Aman Sheikh from Shrirampur, Ahmed Nagar Maharashshtra,using forged Aadhar Card.@NCPCR_ is Issuing notice to @NagarPolice to rescue child.@DGPMaharashtra — प्रियंक कानूनगो Priyank Kanoongo (@KanoongoPriyank) November 27, 2022

The NCPCR has issued a notice to Ahmednagar Police to rescue the child.

