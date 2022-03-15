India

Maharashtra: Man commutes to work on horse amid fuel price hike, watch viral video

Shaikh Yusuf, who hails from Aurangabad, bought a horse during the COVID-19 lockdown. In the video, Yusuf can be seen riding a horse on busy a street alongside other vehicles

FP Trending March 15, 2022 19:44:22 IST
Screen grab from viral video.Twitter/@ANI

Rising fuel prices over the last couple of years have burned holes in a common man’s pocket. Owing to the continuous price hike, prices of other essentials have also shot up.

Due to increasing petrol and diesel prices, it has become difficult for people to ride or drive their vehicles to work or otherwise, at a regular basis. Recently, a Maharashtra man found a unique way to counter the fuel price hike by commuting on a horse.

Shaikh Yusuf, who hails from Aurangabad, bought a horse during the COVID-19 lockdown. In the video, Yusuf can be seen riding a horse on busy a street alongside other vehicles.

Watch the video here:

Shaikh Yusuf told news agency ANI that he bought the horse named Jigar during the pandemic as his motorbike was not functioning and petrol prices had gone up. As per Yusuf, he bought the horse for Rs 40,000 to commute. Yusuf, who is a lab assistant at a local college, further added that he continues to commute to work on the horse even after lockdown due to the steep rise in petrol prices. He said that the daily horse ride keep him fit and healthy.

This video of Yusuf riding a horse for his daily commute to work has gone viral on the internet. Since being shared, the clip has garnered over 101.6K views and more than 1,500 likes.

People are excited as well as confused by watching a man who has sort of gone backward in time by choosing a horse as his mode of transport. Some also highlighted that the incident gives the feeling of time travel.

Other users started a debate on whether maintaining a horse was cost-effective or not.

A few Twitter users also pointed out that using a horse is not the right mode of transport and termed it cruelty against animals.

What are your thoughts about the video?

