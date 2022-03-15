Maharashtra: Man commutes to work on horse amid fuel price hike, watch viral video

Shaikh Yusuf, who hails from Aurangabad, bought a horse during the COVID-19 lockdown. In the video, Yusuf can be seen riding a horse on busy a street alongside other vehicles

Rising fuel prices over the last couple of years have burned holes in a common man’s pocket. Owing to the continuous price hike, prices of other essentials have also shot up.

Due to increasing petrol and diesel prices, it has become difficult for people to ride or drive their vehicles to work or otherwise, at a regular basis. Recently, a Maharashtra man found a unique way to counter the fuel price hike by commuting on a horse.

Shaikh Yusuf, who hails from Aurangabad, bought a horse during the COVID-19 lockdown. In the video, Yusuf can be seen riding a horse on busy a street alongside other vehicles.

Watch the video here:

#WATCH Maharashtra | Aurangabad's Shaikh Yusuf commutes to work on his horse 'Jigar'. " I bought it during lockdown. My bike wasn't functioning, petrol prices had gone up & public transport wasn't plying. which is when I bought this horse for Rs 40,000 to commute," he said (14.3) pic.twitter.com/ae3xvK57qf — ANI (@ANI) March 14, 2022

Shaikh Yusuf told news agency ANI that he bought the horse named Jigar during the pandemic as his motorbike was not functioning and petrol prices had gone up. As per Yusuf, he bought the horse for Rs 40,000 to commute. Yusuf, who is a lab assistant at a local college, further added that he continues to commute to work on the horse even after lockdown due to the steep rise in petrol prices. He said that the daily horse ride keep him fit and healthy.

I work as a lab assistant at a college, and even today, I use my horse to commute. It keeps one fit and healthy. Also, given the rise in fuel prices, horse as a mode of transport is a feasible option: Shaikh Yusuf (14.03) pic.twitter.com/ijTKYEN432 — ANI (@ANI) March 14, 2022

This video of Yusuf riding a horse for his daily commute to work has gone viral on the internet. Since being shared, the clip has garnered over 101.6K views and more than 1,500 likes.

People are excited as well as confused by watching a man who has sort of gone backward in time by choosing a horse as his mode of transport. Some also highlighted that the incident gives the feeling of time travel.

Other users started a debate on whether maintaining a horse was cost-effective or not.

The cost of maintenance for normal horse approximately Rs 12000 per month including stable, medicine and other foods 😉 — Sivan -Aadhi Yogi (@sivan_yogi) March 15, 2022

High petrol prices. He can mantain half a dozen bikes with the money he will spend on feeding that horse! Other reasons are valid. — Venky 🇮🇳 (@venkybengaluru) March 15, 2022

What is total experiences in keeping horse like in stable,food,oil treatment ,medical treatment and other expenses and how many kms he can go considering today transport condition and please explain total expenses/km. — Sunil Kumar- (@sunil992004) March 15, 2022

A few Twitter users also pointed out that using a horse is not the right mode of transport and termed it cruelty against animals.

for their public stunt the horses are to be suffered. horses cant run on concrete or road like terrain. it hurts their foot and knees. stop this insanity and ban horse chariots use of asphalt roads and concretes. — chiru (@chiru00148145) March 15, 2022

I hope he doesn't cut down on the animals food and well being as that for sure will be much higher than his fuel expense — _Memyself_ (@keepinitomyself) March 15, 2022

What are your thoughts about the video?

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.