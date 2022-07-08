Maharashtra is Indian economy's engine, says Dy CM Devendra Fadnavis

Devendra Fadnavis said the government has come up with a model that combines infrastructure, innovation and technology

New Delhi: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has called the state Indian economy's engine.

Fadnavis told ANI, "If we keep progressing as a nation, we can become a 7 trillion economy. We made a pledge in 2015 to grow to a trillion-dollar economy by 2030. I renew that pledge today, under Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's leadership."

"We have come up with a model that combines infrastructure, innovation & technology. With this, we'd achieve our goal. It'd be a model of inclusive growth. We've kicked off a lot of projects on the infrastructure front in the state," added Fadnavis.

Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis earlier said the state Cabinet expansion will be done soon.

Speaking to reporters at the Nagpur airport on 5 July, Fadnavis expressed his determination towards the development of the state's Vidarbha region.

"The cabinet expansion will be done soon," Fadnavis said.

