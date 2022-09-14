In almost a rerun of Palghar-like incident, a mob in Maharashtra's Sangli district on Tuesday allegedly assaulted four sadhus on suspicion of being child-lifters.

The sadhus, however, lodged no complaint over the incident which took place on Tuesday, even as its video went viral.

“We’ve not received any complaint/formal report, but are looking into viral videos and verifying facts. Necessary action to be taken,” said Sangli SP Dikshit Gedam.

The incident took place at Lavanga village in Jat tehsil when the four men hailing from Uttar Pradesh were heading towards the temple town of Pandharpur from Bijapur in Karnataka in a car.

They had halted at a temple in the village on Monday. While resuming the journey on Tuesday, they asked a boy for directions, a police official said.

This led some locals to suspect that they were part of criminal gangs which abduct children.

“There was an argument. It escalated quickly and the sadhus were allegedly beaten up with sticks by locals,” the official said.

A police team reached the spot and found the sadhus were members of an ‘akhada’ in Uttar Pradesh, he said.

On 16 April 2020, two Sadhus of Juna Akhara were lynched along with their 30-year old driver by a mob in Maharashtra’s Palghar district. They were on their way to Surat in Gujarat when a frenzied mob of more than 100 people lynched them.

The police were present at the scene, but they allegedly did not try to stop the mob or did anything to save the sadhus.

