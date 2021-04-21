The new restrictions under the government's 'Break- the-Chain' programme will come into effect from 22 April 8 pm and will remain effective till 7 am on 1 May

The Government of Maharashtra announced "stricter" curbs on the movement of people including limiting local trains, metro and monorail services to govt and medical professionals as well as limiting the maximum number of people allowed to attend offices and for social events like marriages.

The new restrictions under the government's "Break- the-Chain" programme will come into effect from Thursday (22 April) 8 pm and will remain effective till 7 am on 1 May.

The restrictions were announced as the state reported 67,468 fresh coronavirus cases, the second-highest single-day count so far, taking its tally beyond the 40 lakh, while 568 more patients succumbed to the infection.

The restrictions also apply to inter-city and inter-district travels in an attempt to bring the spiralling coronavirus infections under control.

While Central, state and local governing body offices shall function with 15 percent attendance, emergency services dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic will be exempted from this rule.

Other government and private offices, allowed to operate as per the earlier rules, can function with 15 percent strength or five people: whichever is more, stated the notification. Here is a complete list of what's allowed and what's not:

Travel restrictions

A large chunk of the restrictions that come to effect from 8 pm on 22 April is related to transport services, private as well as government.

Private passenger transport: These services are allowed only for emergency or essential services or valid reasons with driver plus 50 percent of seating capacity, and should be confined to the city of residence of travellers. Inter-district or inter-city travel allowed only for performing an essential service or in case of medical emergencies or attending funerals or a severe sick member of the family. Violations will attract a fine of Rs 10,000.

Private, state and local govt-owned buses: These can ply with 50 percentseating capacity with no standing travellers. Private buses allowed to have a maximum of two stoppages. Passengers alighting at these stoppages shall be stamped on the hand for 14-days home quarantine by the operator. Private bus operators violating the rules may be imposed a fine of Rs 10,000.

Trains, metro and monorail services: Only government personnel, medical personnel and those needing medical treatment or differently-abled persons and an accompaniment allowed to use local trains, metro and monorail services.

Inter-city or inter-district travel by long-distance trains and buses: All passengers making such journeys shall be stamped on the hand for 14-day home quarantine at the alighting points. RAT test may be context at alighting points.

Restrictions on marriage ceremonies

The marriage ceremony may be conducted only as a single event in a single hall not extending beyond 2 hours with a maximum of total 25 persons attending the same, the order said. Those seen to be flaunting the restraints or not following these in letter and spirit may be fined Rs 50,000, it added.

Restrictions on offices

Government offices: All government offices (state, Central and under local authority) to operate only with 15 percent attendance. However, emergency services directly connected to the management of the COVID-19 pandemic are exempted from this. Heads of Departments in Mantralaya and Central government offices will be free to decide.

Private offices: All private offices that were exempted from restrictions on 13 April have been asked to reduce attendance from 50 percent to 15 percent or five people, whichever is more.

Essential services delivery personnel: The order has also asked companies to reduce the number of people involved in the actual delivery of essential services on the ground, however, said that they can be extended up to 100 percent as per requirement.