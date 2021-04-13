Coronavirus LIVE Updates: India to produce 850 mn Sputnik V doses annually, says Russia’s sovereign wealth fund

11:32 (ist)

India to produce 850 mn Sputnik V doses annually, says Russia’s sovereign wealth fund

The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) has said more than 850 million doses of the Sputnik V vaccine are going to be produced annually in India, which has also given approval for the emergency use of the vaccine against coronavirus infections in the country.

The Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) has registered the vaccine under the emergency use authorisation procedure. This is based on results of clinical trials in Russia as well as positive data of additional Phase III local clinical trials in India conducted in partnership with Dr Reddy's Laboratories.

The vaccine has been approved for use in countries with a total population of 3 billion people or about 40 percent of the global population, and India has become the 60th country to approve Sputnik V, RDIF, Russia's sovereign wealth fund, said in a statement.

India is also the most populated country to register the vaccine and also the leading production hub for Sputnik V, it added.