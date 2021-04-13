live

Coronavirus LIVE Updates: India to produce 850 mn Sputnik V doses annually, says Russia’s sovereign wealth fund

Coronavirus LIVE Updates: The vaccine has been approved for use in countries with a total population of 3 billion people or about 40 per cent of the global population, and India has become the 60th country to approve Sputnik V, RDIF, Russia's sovereign wealth fund, said in a statement

FP Staff April 13, 2021 11:35:59 IST
Coronavirus LIVE Updates: India to produce 850 mn Sputnik V doses annually, says Russia’s sovereign wealth fund

11:38 (ist)

Coronavirus News LATEST Updates

Over 10.85 crore people vaccinated against COVID-19 till now

On day 3 of 'Tika Utsav' on Tuesday, India’s cumulative vaccination coverage exceeded 10.85 crores (10,85,33,085) with over 40 lakh doses being administered in the past 24 hours, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said. 
11:32 (ist)

Coronavirus News LATEST Updates

India to produce 850 mn Sputnik V doses annually, says Russia’s sovereign wealth fund

The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) has said more than 850 million doses of the Sputnik V vaccine are going to be produced annually in India, which has also given approval for the emergency use of the vaccine against coronavirus infections in the country. 

The Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) has registered the vaccine under the emergency use authorisation procedure. This is based on results of clinical trials in Russia as well as positive data of additional Phase III local clinical trials in India conducted in partnership with Dr Reddy's Laboratories.

The vaccine has been approved for use in countries with a total population of 3 billion people or about 40 percent of the global population, and India has become the 60th country to approve Sputnik V, RDIF, Russia's sovereign wealth fund, said in a statement.

India is also the most populated country to register the vaccine and also the leading production hub for Sputnik V, it added.
11:23 (ist)

Coronavirus News LATEST Updates

Decision on COVID-19 lockdown in Maharashtra after 14 April, says Rajesh Tope

Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Monday said that residents of the state need to mentally prepare themselves for an impending lockdown.

"There will be prior information given to people before the lockdown is implemented. At this point of time all that I would want to say to the residents of the state is that they should mentally prepare themselves for a lockdown," Tope said.

On Sunday, Tope had said that Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray was planning to hold consultations with various departments of the state government and a formal announcement on the lockdown could take place after a cabinet meeting on 14 April.

Read more here...

11:14 (ist)

Coronavirus News LATEST Updates

Pubs, hairdressers set to reopen as UK eases virus lockdown

Millions of people in Britain will get their first chance in months for haircuts, casual shopping and restaurant meals on Monday, as the government takes the next step on its lockdown-lifting road map.

Nationwide restrictions have been in place in England since early January, and similar rules in the other parts of the UK, to suppress a surge in coronavirus infections that swept the country late last year, linked to a more transmissible new variant first identified in southeast England.

Britain has had Europe’s worst coronavirus outbreak, with more than 127,000 confirmed deaths.
10:55 (ist)

Coronavirus News LATEST Updates

Santosh Kumar Gangwar tests COVID-19 positive

Union Labour and Employment Minister Santosh Kumar Gangwar has tested positive for the novel coronavirus on Tesday, according to media reports.
10:44 (ist)

Coronavirus News LATEST Updates

Crisis looms over Kolkata hospitals amid shortage of COVID-19 beds, spike in cases

Amid the steep rise in COVID-19 cases, hospitals in the city are staring at a bed crisis with most of them underscoring that their critical care units are all occupied.

Some of these facilities are planning to restrict admission of general patients for the time being, while others expressed helplessness and said they won't be able to expand their critical care units for lack of funds and space.

In state-run Infectious Diseases and Beliaghata General (ID&BG) Hospital, all beds at the high dependency units and general wards are full.

"The situation is very critical. We are staring at a major crisis. Ours is a small hospital, there is no option to boost the infrastructure," principal Anima Haldar said, further expressing her inability to increase the number of beds, despite at least 30 COVID-19 patients visiting the facility every day.

Read more here...

10:41 (ist)

Coronavirus News LATEST Updates

Over 25.92 cr COVID-19 samples tested so far: ICMR

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 25,92,07,108 COVID-19 samples have been tested up to 12 April, of which 14,00,122 were tested on Monday alone. 
10:37 (ist)

Coronavirus News LATEST Updates

BS Yediyurappa rules out possibility of COVID-19 lockdown in Karnataka

Karnataka chief minister BS Yediyurappa on Tuesday dismissed the possibility of a lockdown in the state and called for an all-party meeting on the COVID situation on 18 April.

"No question of lockdown right now. Technical advisory committee has said that positive cases will increase here till 2 May hence people must abide by COVID appropriate behaviour," said Yediyurappa.
09:57 (ist)

Coronavirus News LATEST Updates

RECAP: West Bengal records 4,511 new COVID-19 cases

West Bengal on Monday registered 4,511 fresh COVID-19 cases, the highest single-day spike since the pandemic started last year, pushing the state's tally to 6,19,407, the health department said in a bulletin.

Kolkata also set a record of 1,115 new cases. The state reported this year's highest COVID-19 fatalities at 14 on Monday, pushing the toll to 10,414.
09:53 (ist)

Coronavirus News LATEST Updates

Over 4,970 new COVID-19 cases in Thane

With the addition of 4,971 new cases of coronavirus, the infection count in Thane district of Maharashtra has reached 3,85,068, an official said on Tuesday. Besides these new cases reported on Monday, 26 more people also died of the viral infection, pushing the toll in the district to 6,733, he said.

The COVID-19 mortality rate in the district is 1.75 percent, he said.

So far, 3,20,820 patients have recuperated from the infection in the district, which reflects a recovery rate of 83.32 percent.
09:48 (ist)

Coronavirus News LATEST Updates

Russia's Sputnik V vaccine gets expert panel nod for emergency use in India

 

India is set to get a third COVID-19 vaccine to aid in its fight against the COVID-19 pandemic after the Russian vaccine Sputnik V has been approved for emergency use by an expert panel of India's central drug authority, according to several media reports.

The Subject Expert Committer (SEC) has recommended that the vaccine be allowed for use in India with certain conditions, sources told PTI.

Now, the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) will take the final call.

This comes as India hit a new coronavirus infection record with 1,68,912 new cases, the highest single-day rise so far, taking the total tally of cases to 1,35,27,717, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Sunday.

Read more here...

09:35 (ist)

Coronavirus News LATEST Updates

India's COVID-19 recovery rate drops to 89.5%

With 97,168 more COVID-19 patients being cured of the infectious disease, the number of recoveries in the country has risen over 1.22 crore, said the Union health ministry on Tuesday. The COVID-19 recovery rate has dropped to 89.5 percent.
09:31 (ist)

Coronavirus News LATEST Updates

India reports 879 COVID-19 deaths in past 24 hrs

With the death of 879 more COVID-19 patients in the past 24 hours, the toll in the country has increased to 1,71,058 on Tuesday, said the health ministry.
09:29 (ist)

Coronavirus News LATEST Updates

India records 1,61,736 new COVID-19 cases

India registered 1,61,736 fresh COVID-19 infections taking the overall count to 1,36,89,453 on Tuesday, said the Union health ministry on Tuesday.

LIVE NEWS and UPDATES

