Maharashtra: Illegal abortion centre unearthed in Jalna, seven booked
A case has been registered under provisions of Medical Termination of Pregnancy (MTP) Act and Maharashtra Medical Practitioners Act
Jalna: Seven people were booked after an illegal abortion centre was unearthed in Jalna district of Maharashtra, officials said on Saturday.
In the raid that was carried out by a team led by the civil surgeon and police on Friday night in Dhawaleshwar area here, a female fetus, medicines, abortion kits, a register were seized, they said.
"A woman who was present at the centre to undergo medical termination of a female fetus has been shifted to a nearby hospital. The main accused is a BAMS doctor who ran away with a sonography machine while the raid was underway," an official said.
"The raid was carried out after the State Family Welfare Office in Pune received a complaint on April 25 about this centre. On the direction of Jalna Collector Dr Vijay Rathod, district civil surgeon Archana Bhosale and police personnel began a probe. We have found the centre was charging Rs 40,000 for illegal abortions," he added.
A case has been registered under provisions of Medical Termination of Pregnancy (MTP) Act and Maharashtra Medical Practitioners Act and further probe was underway, the official said.
