The Maharashtra HSC (Class 12) results have been declared by the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) today, 3 August.

This year, overall 99.63 percent of students have cleared the exams. This is the highest pass percentage ever recorded by the state board.

Talking about the streams, Commerce and Arts streams recorded 99.91 and 99.83 of pass percentage respectively. While 99.45 and 98.80 percent of Science and HSC Vocational students, respectively, have cleared the exams.

Students, who were waiting for their scorecards, can check their scores by visiting the official website https://mahresult.nic.in/. There are other alternative websites where students can access their results including hscresult.mkcl.org, msbshse.co.in, and hscresult.11thdmission.org.in.

Candidates can follow these steps to check Maharashtra Class 12 board result 2021:

Step 1: Go to the official website https://mahresult.nic.in/

Step 2: As the site opens, the Maharashtra board HSC results 2021 login page will be seen

Step 3: To check the results, candidates will have to enter the roll number and mother’s first name in the required section

Step 4: Within seconds, the Maharashtra board HSC results will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Candidates are requested to properly check their scores and then save a copy for future references or use

Click here for the direct link.

Other than the official websites, the result can also be accessed through SMS where candidates need to type MHHSC<space>SEAT NO and then send it to 57766.

Meanwhile, the board has also informed that students who are not happy with their Class 12 results or scores can get their examination copies re-evaluated by applying for it at the official website.

As the HSC examinations were cancelled by the board due to the ongoing pandemic, the results this year have been declared on the basis of an alternative means of assessment.

As per the new formula, the results are based on the 30:30:40 policy set by the board. For every candidate, 30 percent weightage is given to the average of the best three subjects in Class 10 (SSC result), then another 30 percent weightage is for Class 11 Maharashtra HSC marks, and finally, 40 percent weightage is for the Class 12 internal assessment.