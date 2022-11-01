Mumbai: Salman Khan security has been increased by the Maharashtra government and the Bollywood actor will now get Y+ security cover after he received a threat letter from Lawrence Bishnoi gang, purportedly behind Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala murder.

“Mumbai police to provide Y+ security cover to actor Salman Khan. The step has been taken by the state government after the actor received a threat letter from Lawrence Bishnoi gang earlier,” Maharashtra Police said on Tuesday.

Salman Khan’s security upgraded

The Maharashtra government has decided to upgrade Salman’s security to Y+ category. The actor up till now was provided regular police protection from the Mumbai Police.

After the upgradation to Y+ category security cover, Salman will have four armed security personnel on his person at all times.

Salman Khan receives threat letter from Lawrence Bishnoi gang

Earlier in June, Salman and his father, film producer and screenwriter Salim Khan, were sent a threat letter in June this year, which was spotted by Salim’s security guards.

The chit was left behind on a bench near a location where Salim usually takes a break when he goes for morning walk. The letter read: “Moosa Wale jaisa kar dunga (Will make you like Moosewala).”

The letter threatened to do a ‘Moosewala’ to Salman and Salim, a reference to the rap singer, who was murdered in Punjab earlier this year.

Over the time, the Mumbai Police arrested multiple gangsters from Lawrence Bishnoi’s gang, many of whom confessed to targeting Salman.

During the probe in Mumbai, Delhi and Punjab, police have uncovered that in the last few months, gangsters Lawrence Bishnoi and Goldy Brar had planned to Salman Khan.

As per reports, the gangsters have made two attempts – once outside his Bandra house during his birthday celebrations and the other in 2018 at his Panvel farmhouse.

Akshay Kumar, Anupam Kher get X category security

Bollywood actors Akshay Kumar and Anupam Kher will also now be given X-category security. They will have three security officers in shifts protecting them.

According to reports, Kher security has been upgraded after he received threats following the release of The Kashmir Files, while Akshay has granted security after social media threats that he has been receiving over his nationality.

With inputs from agencies

