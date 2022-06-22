Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari tests positive for COVID-19, admitted to hospital
Amid the Maharashtra political crisis, Shiv Sena rebel Eknath Shinde was expected to meet the governor claiming to having the support of 40 legislators
Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari was admitted to a private hospital in south Mumbai on Wednesday after he tested positive for COVID-19.
In a tweet, the Maharashtra Governor said: "I have been tested positive for COVID -19. There are only mild symptoms. However I have been admitted to a Hospital as a precautionary measure."
News agency PTI mentioned officials saying that Koshyari has been admitted to HN Reliance Foundation hospital, Mumbai. The 80-year-old Maharashtra governor has always been seen wearing face mask at public events.
A report by news agency ANI said that amid the Maharashtra political crisis, Shiv Sena rebel Eknath Shinde was expected to meet the governor claiming of having the support of 40 legislators.
Shiv Sena's 33 and seven independent MLAs, led by rebel party leader and Maharashtra cabinet minister Eknath Shinde arrived at a luxury hotel in Guwahati in BJP-ruled Assam on Wednesday morning.
The revolt in the Shiv Sena has given rise to speculations that Shinde along with other MLAs might join the BJP in a bid to topple the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government. They are currently lodged at Radisson Blu Hotel in the city.
With inputs from agencies
