Maharashtra government announces fresh COVID-19 curbs; limits night gathering till New Year to 50 percent

Amid Omicron scare, Maharashtra government imposes fresh COVID-19 restrictions today, prohibiting gathering of more than five persons in public places between 9pm to 6am.

The new guidelines, issued ahead of Christmas, will come into force from midnight, an official release said late Friday evening.

The state recorded 1,410 new coronavirus cases and 20 Omicron infections during the day. The daily COVID-19 cases went up by more than 200 compared to Thursday.

Restaurants, gyms, spas, cinemas, theaters will have 50 percent capacity attendance. All of them will have to declare their full potential as well as 50 per cent capacity.

In addition, the District Disaster Management Authority may impose restrictions wherever it deems necessary and will require the public to have an idea before doing so.

The District Disaster Management Authority may impose stricter restrictions where necessary, taking into account local conditions. Even so, owning one is still beyond the reach of the average person.

On 21 December, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, Mumbai's civic body, introduced fresh guidelines saying that up to 50 percent capacity is allowed in closed spaces and 25 percent capacity are allowed in open spaces.

Also, written permission will be required to hold events for the assembly of more than 200 people. The guidelines clearly stated that all the violators will be punished under sections of the Indian Penal Code, 1860, and Disaster Management Act, 2005.

(With inputs from agencies)

