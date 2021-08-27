Candidates who have been selected in the first merit list and want to accept their allotted institution have to complete the admission formalities by 30 August

The first merit list for first-year junior college (FYJC) admissions 2021 will be released by the school education department, Maharashtra today, 27 August. Once released, applicants can view the merit list on https://11thadmission.org.in/.

The first merit list will be followed by three more rounds of admission. Maharashtra Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad had declared that new registrations would continue in the other rounds as well.

Steps to view the Maharashtra FYJC 2021 first merit list:

Go to the official website for viewing the results- https://11thadmission.org.in/

Select the region- MMR (Mumbai Metropolitan Region), Pune, Amravati, and so on

Click on the link for the FJYC first merit list 2021

Login using the needed details like your password and login id

View your college allotment results and download a copy for the future

Candidates who have been selected in the first merit list and want to accept their allotted institution have to complete the admission formalities by 30 August. Those who have been allotted their first preference of college have to accept the result or they will be blocked from further admission rounds.

The junior colleges will upload the status of admitted candidates on the website on 30 August. The second merit list will be issued after that.

Over 3.75 lakh students had registered for the first round of FYJC admissions 2021. Gaikwad revealed that out of the number, 3.05 lakh applications had been accepted. The majority of applications came in from Mumbai, with over 2.37 lakh submissions. The least amount of registrations came from Amravati, where only 10,673 forms were submitted.

Earlier, the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) had decided on a common entrance test for the FYJC admission process. The Bombay High Court, calling the exam “gross injustice,” cancelled the common entrance test. The bench directed the state government to base admissions on the Class 10 marks and internal assessments of students.