FYJC 2021 Admissions for MMR: First merit list to be released on 27 August at 11thadmission.org.in

The first merit list for First-Year Junior College (FYJC) admissions for the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) will be released by the School Education Department, Maharashtra on 27 August. Once released, students can view the merit list on the website- https://11thadmission.org.in/.

Maharashtra Education Minister, Varsha Gaikwad, announced the details of the registration process in “MMR and areas within the corporation limits in Pune, Pimpri Chinchwad, Nagpur, Amravati, Nashik” on her Twitter account.

The allotment list & cut-off list for this round of admissions will be displayed on August 27. Three more rounds to follow. New registrations will be accepted during these rounds too. #FYJC #Admissions2021 @CMOMaharashtra @scertmaha #education — Prof. Varsha Eknath Gaikwad (@VarshaEGaikwad) August 24, 2021

The minister revealed that three more rounds of registration would follow. She added that new registrations would be accepted under these rounds as well.

Steps to register for the FYJC 2021 admissions:

1. Go to the website https://11thadmission.org.in/

2. Select the region you want to apply for. Then select the option for student registration

3. Complete the registration process and log in to your account

4. Fill the application form using your personal details

5. Upload the needed documents and complete the fee payment

6. Click on submit to finish the process. Save a copy of the application for use in the future

The first round had received over 3.75 lakh applications, out of which about 3.06 lakh were accepted. The majority of forms came in from Mumbai, with over 2.37 lakh applications.

A provisional merit list was displayed on 23 August. The students had the option to submit their grievances and correction requests. The online objections would be resolved by the Deputy Director of Education.

Students who have been selected in the merit list and want to accept their allotted junior college have to complete the admission process by 30 August. Candidates who have been allotted their first preference have to accept the choice or they will be blocked from further regular rounds of admission.