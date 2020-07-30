Maharashtra FYJC admissions 2020: Check eligibility and other details for Class 11 at 11thadmission.org.in

Maharashtra FYJC admissions 2020 | The documents required include the Class 10 marksheet, caste certificate (for candidates from reserved categories), and school leaving certificate.

Maharashtra FYJC admissions 2020 | The Maharashtra government has notified the admission details for First-Year Junior Colleges (FYJC). The process for 2020-2021 will be held online due to the COVID-10 pandemic.

According to a report by The Indian Express, the Class 11 registration process started on 26 July. The filling of forms of Part 1 will begin from 1 August. FYJC Maharashtra is divided into six regions: Mumbai, Pune, Nashik, Nagpur, Amravati and Aurangabad.

After the registration is completed, the merit lists for different courses will be released. Students from other boards apart from Maharashtra state board who want to enroll in FYJC colleges will have to fill Part A of the application form.

The documents required for admission include original Class 10 marksheet, caste certificate (for candidates from reserved categories), and original school leaving certificate.

Those applying for FYJC should have passed SSC or an equivalent level exam. English has to be the main subject in the examination, reported India.com.

Applicants must have secured a minimum aggregate of 35 percent in Class 10 exam for admission to Science stream.

Here is how to fill FYJC 2020 admission form:

Step 1: Go to the official website of FYJC - 11thadmission.org.in

Step 2: Choose the region for which you wish to apply

Step 3: Register if you haven't and then login in with your id and password

Step 4: Provide your personal details and complete Part 1 of the registration process

Step 5: Proceed with the second part of the registration process where you will have to select the college of your choice

Step 6: Now confirm the details you have submitted are correct and click on submit

According to a report by The Times of India, with a spike in number of high scorers in state and central boards Class 10 examination, there will be a lot of competition for admission to Class 11 this year.

In Mumbai alone, almost 15,000 SSC or Class 10 students have secured 90 percent and above.

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary & Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) declared the result of Class 10 exams on 29 July. The overall passing percentage this year was of 95.30 percent, a massive increase from 77.10 percent in 2019.