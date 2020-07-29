Maharashtra SSC pass percentage 2020: 95.30% clear exam, over 5.39 lakh pass with first division

Maharashtra SSC pass percentage 2020: After a decade-low pass percentage last year, there has been a huge rise of 18.20 percentage points in the success rate of Maharashtra Board class 10 students as compared to 2019.

Maharashtra SSC pass percentage 2020: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) on Wednesday announced the class 10 examination results, recording an overall passing percentage of 95.30 percent. There was a massive increase in the performance of students as compared to last year.

After hitting a decade-low in passing rate, there has been a huge rise of 18.20 percentage points in the success rate of Maharashtra Board class 10 students this year. The overall pass percentage of fresh candidates who appeared for the March 2020 examinations was 95.30 percent, whereas in 2019, only 77.10 percent students cleared the SSC exam.

Total 5,39,373 students have been placed in the first division, followed by 5,50,809 students in the second division, and 3,30,588 in the third division. This year, at least 8,360 schools have declared a 100 percent result.

This year, a total of 15,84,264 students had registered for the exam and 15,75,103 appeared for the exam; out of these, 15,01,105 students have qualified the exam. Girls' performance was slightly better than boys as 96.91 percent girls cleared the exam as compared to the boys among whom only 93.90 percent cleared the exam.

Region-wise, the Konkan region has outperformed all the remaining eight divisions with 98.77 percent success rate. The Aurangabad region had the lowest pass percentage at 92 percent.

To check the results, students can log on to either mahresult.nic.in or mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in. Follow the below steps to check your score.

Steps to check SSC Result 2020 Maharashtra:

Step 1: Visit the official website mahresult.nic.in or mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that reads, 'SSC Examination Result 2020'

Step 3: Enter your credentials and login

Step 4: The result will appear on the display screen

Step 5: Download the Maharashtra SSC result 2020 and take a print out of your scores for future reference.