Maharashtra FYJC Admission 2021: First allotment, cut-off list released at 11thadmission.org.in

The first cut-off list for admission to First-Year Junior Colleges (FYJC) or Class 11 has been released by the Maharashtra School Education Department today, 27 August. Students who had registered themselves earlier can now access the FYJC first merit list by visiting the website 11thadmission.org.in.

The department has released the list, however, the state School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad is yet to make an announcement on her social media handle.

This year, more than 3.75 lakh students had applied for FYJC admission in the first round and 3,06,111 applications were accepted by the department for the academic year 2021-2022.

Additionally, the list covers students from Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), Nashik, Nagpur, Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad, and Amravati.

So, students who meet the FYJC first cut-off or wish to take admissions will have to confirm their seats soon. For the admission process, the authorities will have to verify the documents uploaded by candidates following which they will be approved for admission.

Steps to view Maharashtra FYJC 2021 first merit list:

Step 1: Visit the official website - https://11thadmission.org.in/

Step 2: On the homepage, select the region MMR (Mumbai Metropolitan Region), Pune, Amravati, and others

Step 3: Then, search and click on the link for the FYJC first merit list 2021

Step 4: Applicants need to log in using their details like password and id

Step 5: After submitting details, candidates can view his or her college allotment results

Step 6: Download a copy of the same for future use or reference

As per reports, RD and SH National College and SWA Science College have released the first-round cut-offs list. The first cut-off for Commerce aided is 415 marks (83 percent), Commerce unaided is 363 marks (72.6 percent), Science aided is 412 marks (82.4 percent), Science unaided is 402 marks (80.4 percent), and Arts is 380 marks (76 percent).

Check here the lists below:

Direct link to download the FYJC admission 2021 cut-off list for MMR: https://mumbai.11thadmission.org.in/Public/Home.aspx

Direct link to download Pune region allotment list: https://pune.11thadmission.org.in/Public/Home.aspx

Direct link to download Nagpur region allotment list: https://nagpur.11thadmission.org.in/Public/Home.aspx

Direct link to download Nashik region allotment list: https://nashik.11thadmission.org.in/Public/Home.aspx

Direct link to download Amravati region allotment list: https://amravati.11thadmission.org.in/Public/Home.aspx