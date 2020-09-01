Maharashtra FYJC admission 2020: First merit list released at 11thadmission.org.in; confirm seat by 3 Sept

It is compulsory for students to confirm their seats. If they fail to do so, they will not be considered for admission during regular rounds and may only apply again during special rounds, which will be conducted at the end

The first merit list for admissions to Maharashtra First Year Junior College (FYJC) has been released on the website - mumbai.11thadmission.org.in. Students can log on to the official website and check Maharashtra 11th admission 2020 list.

According to a report by The Indian Express, students whose names have appeared in the list and wish to take admission will have to confirm their seat by 3 September till 5 pm.

It is compulsory for students to confirm their seats. If they fail to do so, they will not be considered for admission during regular rounds and may only apply again during special rounds, which will be conducted after all regular rounds are over.

Between 5 pm and 8 pm on Thursday, the junior colleges will display the status of students admitted via regular round I. The vacant seats will be moved on in the subsequent counselling round.

As per a report by Times Now, this year, over one lakh seats are available for FYJC admissions across 304 junior colleges in the state.

A total of 98,946 candidates have registered for admission.

Steps to check Maharashtra 11th Admission 2020 merit list

Step 1: Go to the official website - 11thadmission.org.in.

Step 2: On the right hand side of the page, click on the link for the region for which you want to check the merit list.

Step 3: Key in your login credentials.

Step 4: Merit list will appear on your screen. Check and download.

FYJC Maharashtra is divided into six regions: Mumbai, Pune, Nashik, Nagpur, Amravati and Aurangabad.

Candidates who qualify SSC or an equivalent level exam are eligible for admission to FYJC Maharashtra. English has to be the main subject in the examination.