Maharashtra: ED raids seven premises in Pune, Mumbai linked to Shiv Sena minister Anil Parab in money laundering case
On Thursday morning, ED officials reached Pranab's family home in Bandra and official residence in Mumbai's Marine Drive
The Enforcement Directorate (ED), on Thursday, is conducting raids at seven locations in Pune and Mumbai of Maharashtra minister and Shiv Sena leader Anil Parab and others linked to alleged irregularities in a land deal in coastal Dapoli area of Ratnagiri district and other charges.
Parab holds the post of Transport Minister in Maharashtra Cabinet.
On Thursday morning, ED officials reached at Pranab's family home in Bandra and official residence in Mumbai's Marine Drive. Searches are being carried out in the Maharashtra minister's Ratnagiri and Dapoli premises too.
The Maharashtra minister's premises in Dapoli, Mumbai and Pune are being searched after the federal agency registered a new case under the criminal sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).
The ED searches on Thursday pertains to the allegations of purchase of a parcel of land at Dapoli by Parab in 2017 for a consideration of Rs 1 crore but it was registered in 2019. Some other charges are also being probed.
It is alleged that the land was later sold to a Mumbai-based cable operator Sadanand Kadam in 2020 for a consideration of Rs 1.10 crore. During this time, a resort was built on the same land from 2017 to 2020.
During an investigation earlier, the Income Tax Department had alleged that the construction of the resort started in 2017 and over Rs 6 crore was spent in cash on construction of the resort.
Parab, a three-time Shiv Sena legislator in the Maharashtra legislative council, has been probed and quizzed by the ED in the past in an another money laundering case linked to former minister Anil Deshmukh.
With inputs from PTI
