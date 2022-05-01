Maharashtra Day 2022: Here are few Maharashtrian dishes that you must try

From the lip-smacking puran poli to the delicious pav bhaji, there is no dearth of dishes in the state for a foodie to try

Maharashtra Day is grandly celebrated on 1 May every year and marks the anniversary of the state's foundation. Apart from International Labour Day, which falls on the same date as well, people in Maharashtra observe this special day with great zeal and enthusiasm.

The Bombay Reorganization Act came into effect on 1 May, 1960, after several protests demanding the creation of an individual state. The demand for a separate state of Maharashtra was first made by the Sanyukt Maharashtra Andolan.

So, with the Bombay Reorganization Act, the earlier province (Bombay) got divided into two states - Gujarat and Maharashtra. Those who were speaking Kutchi and Gujarati, became part of Gujarat, while those who spoke Konkani and Marathi became part of Maharashtra. This division of the state was done on the basis of the language that people spoke.

Maharashtra remains famous for its cuisine. From the lip-smacking puran poli to the delicious pav bhaji, there is no dearth of dishes in the state for a foodie to try. On Maharashtra Day, here are few Maharashtrian dishes that you must try:

Pav Bhaji: This is one of the most famous and easy Maharashtrian dishes that anyone should try. It consists of a thick vegetable curry served with soft bread rolls.

Puran Poli: This delicious dish is a sweet version of paratha. The stuffing inside the paratha is made from jaggery, yellow gram, cardamom powder, dal, plain flour and ghee. It is a popular dish in the state during any festive occasion and can be eaten at any time.

Ragda Pattice: A big part of Maharashtra’s delicious street food, this flavourful dish is prepared using curried dried peas and potato patties. The patties are dipped in the gravy (ragda) and topped with chutneys.

Misal Pav: This is one of the most famous Maharashtrian dishes which is believed to be the king of street food. This dish consists of pav (Indian bread roll) and misal, which is a spicy curry made out of moth beans. Before serving, the dish is garnished with farsan, sev, aloo laccha, among other items.

Thalipeeth: It is a multi-grain pancake that is also savoured in the region of North Karnataka. This famous Maharashtrian dish is made from a special type of flour called ‘bhajanee’. The flour comprises wheat, bajra, roasted grains like rice, jowar and legumes such as chana and urad. After preparing the dough, mix it with finely chopped onions, coriander, and other vegetables and spices, before frying the mix on a girdle.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.