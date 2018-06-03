Maharashtra CET 2018 results: DTE declares results, students can check scores at dtemaharashtra.gov.in

The Directorate of Technical Education (DTE) declared the results of the Maharashtra Common Entrance Test 2018 (CET) on Saturday. The results will be uploaded today (Sunday) to the official website: dtemaharashtra.gov.in.

According to The Indian Express, Abhang Aditya Subhash topped the exam in PCM with 195 marks. Four students, Rathi Khushal Vinod, Ameya Dileep Zarkar, Vakharia Priyesh Rajesh and Ruchirank, shared the second rank with 191 marks each.

The Maharashtra CET 2018 was conducted on 10 May, where 4,19,186 candidates sat for the exam. The offline entrance exam was conducted by Directorate of Technical Education, Maharashtra, in three sessions with the morning one for Mathematics, the noon one for Physics and Chemistry and the last one for Biology.

In total, there were four sets of papers with codes 11, 22, 33 and 44. Around 32,000 personnel were deployed for the exam in 1,260 exam centres across 36 districts.

Here's how students can check the Maharashtra CET 2018 results:

- Go to the official Maharashtra DTE website: dtemaharashtra.gov.in

- Click on the link that says 'MHT CET result 2018'.

- Enter roll number and date of birth in the space provided.

- Download the results or take a print out for future reference.

The Maharashtra CET is held for admissions to engineering and pharmacy courses in various colleges across the state. The process of MHT CET counselling will commence from the first week of June tentatively. Candidates have to register, select their type of candidature, and fill their choices of colleges and courses as per their preference.