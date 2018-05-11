MHT CET 2018: Exam held on 10 May; what next? Here is information on answer key, result, cutoff, counselling

Thursday, 10 May was an eventful day in the life of the aspiring engineering, medical students of Maharashtra when the state level entrance test MHT CET was conducted.

Out of the 4,35,606 candidates who applied, only 4,19,186 candidates sat for the exam. The offline entrance exam was conducted by Directorate of Technical Education, Maharashtra, in three sessions with the morning one for Mathematics, the noon one for Physics and Chemistry and the last one for Biology.

In total, there were four sets of papers with codes 11, 22, 33 and 44. Around 32,000 personnel were deployed for the exam in 1,260 exam centres across 36 districts.

Exam over, but what next?

At stake are around 1,38,226 seats in around 361 colleges including government colleges, university colleges, government-aided private colleges and private unaided colleges in the state. To get a seat is the main criterion and this can be gauged if some primary steps are taken care of.

Answer Key to the rescue

The first thing that comes to the mind is – "Are my answers the correct ones, will I get marks for this question, is this the correct answer", and so on. The MHT CET answer key is the rescue factor. Most coaching centres have already released them for all sets. Since these are experts, one can take a look. DTE, of course, is the final authority and the official answer key is expected to be released sometime in the last week of May.

How to estimate your scores?

For Maths (Paper I) – No of correct answers x 2

For Physics and Chemistry (Paper II) - No of correct answers x 1

Total = Score in Paper I + Paper II

Once the official answer keys are released, candidates will get a chance to raise their grievances against the answer key during a stipulated time frame.

How to gauge the chances of admissions?

Know the cutoff

The previous year MHT CET cutoff will be a good measure to know whether one has a chance to a seat or not. This is an important exercise since every college, discipline and category has a different cutoff on the basis of the number of applicants.

Know the top colleges

It is equally important to know the colleges that you may stand a chance of admission in. Most students look for colleges nearby their homes which is the wrong way to go about it. A college should be chosen mostly because it has good faculty, infrastructure and is rated well. One way to do so is checking the top engineering colleges in Maharashtra for a particular discipline of interest and do a bit of research.

Awaiting the result?

What next after estimating the admission chances? Well, the answer is easy - wait for the announcement of MHT CET result which is scheduled to be released on or before 3 June in online mode. The authorities will publish the rank card or scorecard of MHT CET exam along with the scores during the result announcement.

Candidates will be able to check their MHT CET result 2018 by entering their application number, date of birth and the security code as displayed on the screen.

Counselling – What, when and how?

The process of MHT CET counselling will commence from the first week of June tentatively. Candidates have to register, select their type of candidature, and fill their choices of colleges and courses as per their preference. One important thing is that there is no separate fee for counselling except for students applying on the basis of JEE Main ranks.

The process involves document verification also following which the allotment will be announced on the basis of merit. Counselling and seat allotment is through Centralised Allotment Process, commonly called as CAP. After allotment, candidates will have the choice to freeze (confirm their seats), float (confirm but open for upgrading to a better one) or withdraw.

Got any queries or doubts about MHT CET 2018? Visit here to get the answers.