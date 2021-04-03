Maharashtra board to promote students from classes 1 to 8 without exams; decision on Class 9, Class 11 exams soon

In a two-minute video released on Twitter, Maharashtra School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad said that the decision was taken as schools could not function properly due to the COVID-19 pandemic

Maharashtra Board students from classes 1 to 8 will be promoted without exams, state School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad announced on Twitter.

The tweet posted on her official Twitter handle says that all the students from classes 1 to 8 will be promoted without any examinations due to the COVID-19 pandemic. A decision regarding examination for Class 9 and 11 students will also be announced soon, the tweet added.

A two-minute-long video address by the minister was also posted along with the tweet, in which she said that the schools could not function properly due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Maharashtra Board Class 12 examination will be held from 23 April to 21 May. The minister had previously announced that the practical examination for both classes 10 and 12 will be held in the months of April and May.

Recently, the Maharashtra board released the admit cards of Class 12 students on its website. Both the SSC and HSC exams will be held offline in the respective schools and colleges of the students.

The Maharashtra State Board Of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education has offered relaxation to the students. If any student is unable to take the board examination due to the pandemic then they can give the exam at a later date. Additional time will also be allotted to them.