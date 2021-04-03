Maharashtra Board to release HSC 2021 admit cards today, check mahahsscboard.in

The HSC examination will be conducted from 23 April to 21 May. Meanwhile, the SSC exams will start from 29 April

Maharashtra HSC 2021: The admit cards for the Class 12 examination (Higher Secondary Certificate or HSC) are going to be released online by the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) on Saturday, 3 April.

Once released, candidates can access their hall tickets on the website — mahahsscboard.in — using their student login.

Students can follow these steps to download the hall ticket once it gets released:

Step 1: Visit the website mahahsscboard.in

Step 2: On the homepage, you will find the option to download admit card for HSC Class 12 exam

Step 3: Enter your login and password

Step 4: Download your Maharashtra HSC Class 12 examination admit card/hall ticket

Step 5: Take a print out of the hall ticket and keep it safely for future reference

The HSC examination will be conducted from 23 April to 21 May. On the other hand, the SSC exams will start from 29 April.

Maharashtra education minister Varsha Gaikwad had announced that both the HSC and SSC exams will be held in the respective colleges and schools of the students.

The minister had added that if students are unable to appear for the examination due to any COVID-19 related reason then they will be given another chance to take the exam. For three-hour-long exams, an additional 30 minutes will be given while for two-hour exams, 15 minutes more will be given to the students over the allotted time.