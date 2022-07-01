Maharashtra BJP MLAs likely to hold meeting to deliberate on Assembly Speaker candidate

The meeting would be attended by top leaders of the state unit including new Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis

Mumbai: A day after the BJP returned to power in Maharashtra grabbing the deputy chief minister post in the new government, the party's MLAs are likely to meet this evening to discuss the Assembly Speaker's election, according to sources.

The election of the Speaker is scheduled for 3 July.

The meeting would be attended by top leaders of the state unit including new Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

"The name of the candidate is likely to be finalised in the meeting," said the sources.

The special session of the Maharashtra Assembly will be convened on 3 July and 4.

On 2 July, the nomination for Speaker's election will be filed and on 3 July, Speaker's election will be held. Furthermore, on 4 July Vote of Confidence will be taken.

Notably, the post of Speaker is vacant following Congress MLA Nana Patole's resignation last year.

Meanwhile, Eknath Shinde, who led a revolt against Shiv Sena leading to the collapse of the 31-month-old Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government, took oath as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra on Thursday evening.

He was administered an oath by Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari at the Raj Bhavan in Mumbai. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Devendra Fadnavis took an oath as Deputy Chief Minister.

Fadnavis, who was Chief Minister of Maharashtra from 2014-19, announced at a joint press conference in Mumbai on Thursday that Eknath Shinde will be the new CM. Fadnavis also announced at the press conference that he will not be part of the government.

Home Minister Amit Shah said in a tweet later that Fadnavis has decided to be part of the new government in Maharashtra in the interest of the people of the state after a word from BJP chief JP Nadda and congratulated him for his decision.

He said in a tweet that Fadnavis has shown a "big heart" and the decision reflects his true dedication and attitude of service towards Maharashtra.

"On the word of BJP chief JP Nadda, Devendra Fadnavis, showing a big heart, has decided to be part of the government in the interest of Maharashtra and the people of the state. This decision reflects his true dedication and attitude of service towards Maharashtra. I congratulate him from the bottom of my heart," Amit Shah said.

