Maharashtra: At least 14 injured as foot over bridge collapses at railway station in Chandrapur

At least 13 people have been injured, one of them seriously, as a foot over-bridge (FoB) collapsed at a railway station in the Chandrapur district of Maharashtra on Sunday, PTI reported.

The injured people fell on the railway tracks.

The incident occurred at Balharshah railway station, located around 150 km from here, at 5.10 pm, he said.

“A large number of passengers were using the FoB to board a Pune-bound train, when a part of it suddenly caved in. As a result, some people fell on the railway track below from a height of around 20 feet,” the official of the Government Railway Police (GRP) said.

Thirteen injured persons were rushed to a hospital. One of them has suffered head injuries and his condition is critical, he said.

The Central Railway (CR) said in a press release that a part of the pre-cast slab of the FoB connecting platform number 1 and 2 collapsed, but the other part of the bridge is intact.

