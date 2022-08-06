A 35-year-old woman was allegedly gang-raped by three men and was later dumped on the roadside in Bhandara district of Maharshtra, police said on Saturday.

Rajesh Thorat, Inspector, Kardha Police Station, said that the police received an information about a woman lying naked near a bridge and rushed to the spot.

"The woman was taken to a local hospital from where she was referred to Nagpur Medical College for further treatment. Her statements were recorded," he added.

Vishwa Pansare, SP, Gondia, said the case has been transferred to Gondia police.

"We have filed the case and arrested two accused. Further investigation is underway," he added.

