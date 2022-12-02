Maharashtra: 15-year-old Kalyan boy rapes & murders minor girl in retaliation for her father's assault

Kalyan: A 15-year-old boy allegedly raped and killed a nine-year-old girl in Maharashtra’s Kalyan in order to revenge on her father, with whom he had a fight several days ago, the police said.

The incident came to light after the body of the girl was found on the premises of a residential society in the Kalyani West region that is located near Kalyan railway station on Thursday morning. A team of police reached the site after receiving details about the matter.

The police have launched an investigation after filing a panchnama. The boy is identified by the police after checking CCTV footage and after interrogating a few people in the area about the boy’s whereabouts. He is currently in their custody and has been brought to Mahatma Phule police station.

According to TV reports, during interrogation, the boy revealed that he had a bitter fight with the girl’s father several days ago and was also allegedly assaulted. Thus, in order to revenge for the assault, he kidnapped his daughter, raped her and then slit her throat with a blade.

A case has been registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act and the boy has been sent to an observation home. Further investigation is underway.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.