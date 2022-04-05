Maharashtra: 13-year-old girl, writing poems on death for couple of months, hangs self in Nagpur home

Police said the deceased girl was a resident of Chandramani Nagar in the Ajni area. At the time of the incident, the minor's mother was in the bathroom and her brother was in the drawing-room of their home

Nagpur: A mere 13-year-old girl, who was studying in class 8, who was writing poems and quotes on death in a notebook for about two months, hanged herself at her residence in Nagpur in Maharashtra.

Police said the deceased girl was a resident of Chandramani Nagar in the Ajni area. The incident took place on Monday (4 April, 2022) around 1 pm. At the time of the incident, the minor's mother was in the bathroom and her brother was in the drawing-room of their home.

News agency PTI quoted Ajni police station official saying, "The girl was studying in the bedroom. When her mother went to the bedroom she found her daughter's body hanging from the wooden raft with a rope."

Cops have found the notebook from the girl's bedroom in which she had been writing poems and quotes on death in Marathi and English for the last two months. She has also written that "coronavirus should spread and that I will die".

During the investigation, family members of the girl told the police that she was good in academics and has been securing high ranks in her school every year. The mother of the deceased child said that her daughter's behaviour was absolutely normal during her last interaction with her.

A case of accidental death was registered by the Ajni police.

With inputs from PTI

