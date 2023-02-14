A popular Hindu festival celebrated in honour of Lord Shiva, Maha Shivratri comes once a year in the month of Phalgun as per the Hindu calendar. The festival is translated to ‘the Great Night of Shiva’ and it is believed that Lord Shiva performs his ‘tandav’ on this night. Devotees keep fast on this day and seek blessings from Lord Shiva. While both married and unmarried women keep fast on the festival, many men also fast to please Lord Shankara for ‘moksha’ or salvation. This year, Maha Shivratri falls on Saturday, 18 February 2023.

Let’s know in detail about the date, timing, and significance of Maha Shivratri.

Maha Shivaratri Date: Saturday, 18 February 2023.

Maha Shivratri 2023: Time and Muhurat

The Chaturdashi Tithi – 8:02 PM February 18 2023 to 4:18 PM, 19 February 2023.

First Ratri Prahar Puja – 6:13 PM to at 9:24 PM

Second Ratri Puja – 9:24 PM, 18 February 2023 to 12:35 AM, 19 February 2023.

Third Ratri Prahar Puja – 12:35 AM, 19 February 2023 to 3:46 AM, 19 February 2023.

Fourth Ratri Prahar Puja – 3:46 AM, 19 February 2023 to 6:56 AM, 19 February 2023.

Maha Shivratri 2023: Significance

The festival is considered significant among Hindus for various reasons. While some believe that on this day, Lord Shiva was incarnated as Lord Rudra at midnight, some also believe that it is the wedding day of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati, thereby signifying the convergence of ‘Shiv and Shakti’.

As per Hindu mythology, it is also said that Lord Shiva saved the world from darkness by drinking the poison that was produced during the churning of the great ocean (Samudra Manthan). The festival marks the victory of Lord Shiva over evil.

Maha Shivratri 2023: Celebration

To celebrate the festival, devotees keep a full-day fast and visit temples to pray before Lord Shiva. They offer fruits, flowers, and milk to the deity.

