Maha Shivratri 2022: Some popular devotional songs to celebrate the auspicious occasion

Maha Shivratri is an auspicious Hindu festival which is being celebrated on 1 March this year. The day marks the marital union of Lord Shiva with Goddess Parvati and devotees visit temples to offer prayers and seek blessings.

Celebrated in the Phalgun month of the Hindu calendar, Maha Shivratri is observed through devotional songs (bhajans) and mantras. Prayers, full-day fasts and even night ‘jagrans’ are organised to celebrate this occasion. Chants of ‘Har Har Mahadev’ and ‘Om Namah Shivaya’ are also common across temples to praise Lord Shiva on this day.

Worshippers sing and dance to songs which talk about Lord Shiva’s greatness, power and benevolence and a celebratory atmosphere is created on this auspicious occasion.

On this Maha Shivratri, which means ‘The Great Night of Shiva’, we bring to you a list of devotional songs through which you can celebrate this grand occasion of festivities.

'Subah Subah Le Shiv Ka Naam'

Sung by Hariharan and directed by Arun Paudwal, this devotional song will give you the right start to begin your day of Maha Shivratri and believe in Lord Shiva’s glory.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TplRlUULXz8

'Shiv Shankar Beda Paar Karo'

This song by famous Indian playback singer Hariharan asks Lord Shiva to help his devotees during difficult times. It praises Shiva for being the God of Serpents and asks him to bestow his kindness on his worshippers.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HCfPMYXhXVk

'Om Jai Shiv Omkara'

Singer Anuradha Paudwal’s Aarti song for Lord Shiva is extremely famous in India for its religious significance and has also been used in Bollywood movies to sing praises for Lord Shiva.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BhwOproElxU

'Bhole O Bhole Tu Rutha Dil Tuta'

Featured in the Bollywood movie Yaarana starring Amitabh Bachchan, this devotional song is for worshipers who seek forgiveness from ‘Bholenath’.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Nqmp8-iD_As&t=7s

'Bolo Har Har Har'

Ajay Devgan’s power-packed song from the movie Shivaay celebrates the power, resilience and strength of Lord Shiva and will undoubtedly leave you in a trance. Badshah and Mithoon’s music will only add to the spirit of utmost devotion on this occasion.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CBqdVosM4gU&t=91s

'Mann Mein Shiva'

Music duo Ajay-Atul’s song from the movie Panipat acknowledges Lord Shiva’s divine presence in our hearts and all around the world and talks about ultimate victory in life through his blessings.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fuP_AFxPxuw&t=55s

