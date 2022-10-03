Palghar: A seven-year-old boy succumbed to injuries ten days after an electric scooter battery exploded while charging at home in Vasai area of Maharashtra’s Palghar district.

Deceased was identified as Shabbir Shah Nawaz. His father plugged the scooter battery on charge at night and went to sleep, police said.

The incident occurred at 4:30 AM when Shabbir and his grandmother was sleeping in the hall where the EV battery was also plugged in charging. As it exploded, both Shabbir and his grandmother sustained burns. While Grandmother survived with minor injuries, Shabbir sustained 70% burns, police said.

He was rushed to a private hospital where he fought for ten days before breathing his last on Monday.

The media reports claim that it was detachable 24 Ah Lithium Ferro Phosphate (LFP) battery, and is believed that it exploded due to overheating. However, Ansari’s family blames EV scooter manufacturer for ‘faulty’ battery.

His father, as per reports, claim that he had put the battery on charge at around 2:30 in the night and it usually took 3-4 hours to charge. However, the blast occurred in just two hours.

An FIR was registered in the Manikpur police station, said cop adding that a detailed probe is on.

Past incidents

India has been witnessing electric scooter battery fires since the onset of 2022.

A few months ago, an EV fire occurred in Andhra Pradesh, where the battery of an electric two-wheeler detonated in a house, killing one person and injuring three others. The event occurred in Vijayawada, when the detachable battery of the vehicle was kept on charging in his bedroom and it suddenly exploded in the early hours when all were fast asleep.

Earlier on Wednesday, three people died and eight others were seriously injured in a fire due to a boiler explosion at a factory in the Vasai area of Palghar district, informed the Fire Department.

The boiler exploded at Vasai Cos Power Engineering Limited Company. Over 50 employees were working in the factory when the explosion occurred. The incident took place at around 2:30 pm on Wednesday and the sound of the explosion was heard from 1 to 2 km.

Fire brigade personnel rushed to the spot to put the fire under control. The injured were sent to the nearest hospital for treatment.

(with inputs from agencies)

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.