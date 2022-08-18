Maharashtra home minister Fadnavis directed suspension of a cop over 'fake' raid
Fadnavis said this in the state Assembly after Beed BJP legislator Namita Mundada raised the issue in the House through a calling attention notice.
Mumbai: Maharashtra Home Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday directed the suspension of a Mumbai Police Inspector after a legislator raised questions on the genuineness of a raid conducted by the cop in an illicit liquor distillation unit there.
Inspector Vasudev More is attached to the Ambejogai police station in Beed district.
The state home department has obtained the default report pertaining to More. He will be suspended soon, Fadnavis said.
Mundada said More had conducted a raid on an illicit liquor distillation unit at Varapgaon in Ambejogai tehsil on July 8, 2022.
The state excise department had also carried out a raid on the same site the next day and seized liquor and other material worth more than Rs three lakh. she said.
It raises suspicion over More's action. How the illicit liquor was found at the same site the next day in police raid? she asked.
