MAH MEd, BEd CET result 2020 declared: Steps to check your score on official website cetcell.mahacet.org

The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell has declared the results for MAH BA/BSC-BEd (Integrated) CET 2020 and MEd CET 2020 on its official website cetcell.mahacet.org.

According to a report by India Today, the results have been declared in PDF format. It mentions the registration number, roll number, category, gender, name, and marks optioned by candidates out of a total of 100 marks in the entrance examination.

The MAH BA/BSc-BEd (Integrated) CET 2020 was conducted on 18 October, while MAH MEd CET 2020 was held on 5 November 2020.

Mayoorr Bhujjang Salunkhay has topped the MAH BA/BSc-BEd (Integrated) CET 2020 securing 79 out of a total of 100 marks. In the MAH MEd CET 2020, Bhawana Pant has secured the top position with 62 marks out of a total of 100 marks.

Steps to check MAH MEd CET 2020 and BA/BSC-BEd CET result 2020:

Step 1: Go to the official website of State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra cetcell.mahacet.org.

Step 2: On the homepage, tap on the link that reads, "Click Here for Result of MAH-BA/BSC-BEd (Integrated) CET 2020" or "Click Here for Result of MAH MEd-CET 2020".

Step 3: You will be directed to a new page, where the result will open in PDF format.

Step 4: Check your name and marks obtained in MAH CET 2020 before saving and taking a print of the document.

Candidates can also access the MAH BA/BSc-BEd CET 2020 result document by clicking on the link here or copying the URL (https://view.mahacet.org/mahacet/admin/news_document/BABSCBED_Result_27112020.pdf) and pasting it on their web browser's address bar and pressing enter.

To access the MAH MEd CET 2020 result, click here or copy the URL (https://view.mahacet.org/mahacet/admin/news_document/Result_Med27112020.pdf), paste it on the web browser's address bar, and press enter.

Candidates who have qualified the entrance exam will now have to appear for the counselling round. At the time of counselling, students will be required to fill the choice of college for admission, verify their documents and confirm the seat allotted by paying the required fees.

Earlier in the day, the State Common Entrance Test Cell also declared the results for the MAH CET LLB 2020 on its official website Cetcell.mahacet.org.

A report by Hindustan Times said that the MHT CET results for PCB (Physics, Chemistry, Biology) and PCM (Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics) groups will be declared by the State Common Entrance Cell today (Saturday, 28 November) as well.