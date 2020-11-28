MH CET LLB 2020 result declared at cetcell.mahacet.org; Surabhi Pareek tops entrance test with 131 marks

The MAH LLB common entrance examination was conducted by the State Common Entrance Cell, Maharashtra on 11 October

MAH-LLB (5 years) CET result 2020 has been released by the Maharashtra Common Entrance Test Cell on its website —

cetcell.mahacet.org.

The result has been declared in PDF document and candidates can check their name and score on the official website.

Surabhi Pareek has topped the exam securing 131 out of total 150 marks. Smruti Gopal Bhutada and Khushi Khemka have secured the second and third position respectively.

The MAH LLB common entrance examination was conducted by the State Common Entrance Cell, Maharashtra on 11 October.

The authorities will soon announce the counselling schedule for MAH LLB (5 years) on its official website. The Maharashtra CET may also release provisional alphabetical merit list for two categories — Maharashtra State (MS), All India Candidature (OMS).

To participate in the counselling process, candidates will have to fill CAP application form and select the institution of their choice in which they want to get admission into.

The seats will be allotted on the basis of merit rank of the candidates and choices entered by them.

To accept the seat allotted, candidates will have to pay the acceptance fee by reporting at Admission Reporting Centre (ARC) through the registration portal.

Steps to check MAH CET LLB (5 years) result 2020:

Step 1: Log on to the official website of State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra — cetcell.mahacet.org

Step 2: Tap on the link that reads, 'Click Here for Result of MAH LL.B-5 Yrs. (Integrated) CET 2020'

Step 3: A PDF document mentioning the name of candidates, registration numbers, roll numbers, category, gender, and equated total will appear on the screen

Step 4: Check your name and score in the result before saving and taking a print

Here is the direct link to check MAH LLB (5 Years) CET 2020 result: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1kFejm3B6-58kMuaZ97Xo1SqcL8QO7khq/view