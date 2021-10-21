MAH MBA CET 2021 results expected today; check details here

The results of the Master in Management Studies exam of the state (MAH MMS CET) are also scheduled to be announced with the MAH MBA CET 2021

The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell is likely to declare the results of the state Masters of Business Administration (MAH MBA) CET 2021 results today, 21 October. Once released, applicants can view their scorecards by visiting the official website at https://cetcell.mahacet.org/.

The results of the Master in Management Studies exam of the state (MAH MMS CET) are also scheduled to be announced with the MAH MBA CET 2021, according to news reports.

The results of the exams are expected to be out soon as an official notice by the State CET Cell had notified candidates that the MHT CET result will be declared on or before 28 October.

Steps to view MAH MBA CET 2021 results:

― Visit the official website at https://cetcell.mahacet.org/

― Click on the link for the MAH MBA CET 2021 result is available on the main page

― Enter the requisite details such as your password and application number to login into the portal

― The MAH CET 2021 results will appear on your screen

― Check the results and save and download a copy for use in the future

The applicants who qualify the MAH MBA CET 2021 will be eligible for the Centralised Admission Process (CAP) 2021, the dates of which are expected to be announced soon.

The CAP 2021 will consist of multiple rounds of counselling, which will be held online. Applicants need to register for the CAP 2021 and then lock their choices for their preferred college and course. The State CET Cell will put out the provisional list of the shortlisted candidates, who have to complete the admission formalities, including document verification.

If candidates are dissatisfied with the seat allotted to them, they can either opt-out of the counselling process or participate in the next round.

The MAH MBA CET is conducted for admission into management courses offered by the state. The exam is conducted as a computer-mode test, with centres all over Maharashtra as well as 11 cities outside the state. The exam was held between 16 and 19 September this year.