MAH LLB CET 2022: Registration begins today; check details here
The hall tickets for the MAH LLB CET 2022, which contain the exam center details of the applicant, will be out on 30 April
The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra, has started the application process for the five-year MAH LLB CET 2022 today, 19 March. Candidates can visit the official website at cetcell.mahacet.org to apply for the five-year integrated law programme. The deadline to apply for the exam is 7 April this year.
MAH LLB CET 2022: Here’s how to apply
- Go to the official website - cetcell.mahacet.org
- On the homepage, search and click on the MAH-LLB (5 Years)CET-2022 exam link
- Then select the "New Registration" link given on the page
- Proceed with the MAH LLB CET registration by filling the requested details
- Pay the MAH LLB CET application fee and submit the form
- Save the MAH LLB CET application form for future need
Here’s the direct link to apply.
The hall tickets for the MAH LLB CET 2022, which contain the exam centre details of the applicant, will be out on 30 April. The exam is scheduled to be conducted on 17 May and 18 May this year.
The exam will comprise 150 questions of one mark each. The language of the paper will be English and Marathi, and the duration of the exam would be two hours. The MAH LLB CET will test applicants on their Mathematical Aptitude, General Knowledge and Current Affairs, English and Legal Aptitude and Legal Reasoning skills.
Examination Fee
Candidates belonging to the unreserved/ Open/EWS/ J&K Migrant categories will have to pay Rs 800 as the MAH LLB CET examination fee. Applicants from SC/ST/VJ/DT- NT (A)/NT-1 (B)/NT-2(C)/NT-3(D)/OBC and SBC categories are required to pay Rs 600 as the LLB exam fee.
Education Qualifications:
Candidates who have completed their Senior Secondary Course (+2) or equivalent course, with a minimum of 45 percent marks, from a government recognised institution can apply for the exam. More details regarding the educational qualifications can be found in the official notification here.
For more details and queries regarding the MAH CET 2022, candidates are advised to visit the official website at cetcell.mahacet.org.
